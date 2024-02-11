Adele Says Taylor Swift Makes NFL 'More Enjoyable to Watch,' Roots for 'Chiefs to Win' Super Bowl 2024 | lovebscott.com

Adele has a pointed message for the “dads, Brads and Chads” who dislike the NFL’s coverage of Taylor Swift.

via: People

During her residency show in Las Vegas on Saturday, Adele, 35, said Swift, 34, has made the NFL “more enjoyable to watch” and defended the “Karma” singer against those slamming her attendance at NFL games in support of boyfriend Travis Kelce.

In a video posted by a fan account on X, (formerly Twitter), on Saturday, Adele addressed the audience over the criticism Swift has received as she also shared who she wants to win the 2024 Super Bowl.

“I think I want the Chiefs to win,” Adele said in the clip, causing the audience to cheer in The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, where her residency was held.

Adele says she will be supporting the Chiefs tomorrow because of Taylor Swift "I think I want the Chiefs to win just because of Taylor Swift's boyfriend and all of you that are complaining about Taylor Swift being at games get a f*cking life" pic.twitter.com/QFinmul0dB — caryssa (@dellyfromdablok) February 11, 2024

“… And all of you that are complaining about Taylor being at the game, get a f—— life — it’s her f—— boyfriend!” she said, referring to Kelce, 34, as more cheers erupted in the theater.

“It’s actually made it a bit more enjoyable to watch, because like I said I have no idea what’s going on,” Adele added.

Swift is expected to be attending the Super Bowl in support of boyfriend Kelce as his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

On Saturday, Gracie Hunt, daughter of Kansas City Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, spoke to PEOPLE at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party red carpet in Las Vegas and confirmed that the singer was traveling from Tokyo to Las Vegas to watch Kelce play in the 2024 Super Bowl.

“She’s coming! She’s coming! We’re excited,” Gracie told PEOPLE.

Swift has attended several NFL games in recent months as her romance with Kelce has blossomed, after first attending on Sept. 24.

Meanwhile, Adele’s comments in defense of Swift and Travis come after she interacted with Travis’ brother Jason Kelce at her Las Vegas concert on Friday night as he attended with his wife Kylie Kelce.

In a video posted on X from the show, Adele asked the audience who they’d like to win the Super Bowl, with them shouting out either the Chiefs or 49ers. Jason, 36, then jokily shouted out “Eagles!” in support of his team the Philadelphia Eagles.

“What did he say?” Adele asked the audience. “You sound drunk, and like you’re a football fan,” she jokingly told Jason as he was heard laughing in response.

Jason Kelce yells out "EAGLES" during Adele's poll about the Super Bowl and she says he sounds like a "drunk football fan" ? pic.twitter.com/kci35ZvlEz — caryssa (@dellyfromdablok) February 10, 2024