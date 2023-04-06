Adele Has Reportedly Recorded A Surprise Album

Fans may be getting new Adele music very soon, according to a recent report.

via: Rap-Up

The pop powerhouse is known for taking years between albums, but according to a new report, she’s not wasting any time putting out her next project.

Sources close to the Grammy-winning singer tell The Sun that she has recorded some of her “most uplifting and positive songs ever” and is in talks to release a surprise album later this year.

Adele’s last album 30, which was released in November 2021, marked her first album in six years and followed her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki.

“Some of 30 was actually recorded before the pandemic hit so Adele sat on the record for ages during lockdown,” says a source.

Her new music will reflect her life since then, including her relationship with sports agent Rich Paul.

“Since then her life has totally transformed. She has gone from rock bottom to being madly in love and wants the world to know it,” adds the source. “Her music reflects that and the next album will be her most optimistic ever. She won’t be the queen of heartbreak ballads for much longer.”

Adele is currently headlining her “Weekends With Adele” residency in Las Vegas, which has been extended with 34 more dates between June and November. She is also planning a concert film.

“Playing to 4,000 people for 34 dates is not enough, and I know that,” Adele told fans during a recent show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. “So I am coming back for a few weeks in June, and I’m going to release it to make sure anyone who wants to see this show can see it.”