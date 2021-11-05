Adele Is Reportedly Making Over $1 Million Per Show In Las Vegas Residency

Adele is cashing in on her return to the spotlight.

According to multiple reports, the ‘Easy On Me’ singer is about to drop her newest album — 30 — in the next few weeks, and it will coincide with a massive Las Vegas residency which could be the biggest in Sin City history.

Adele is set to earn “north of $ 1 million” per show for the upcoming concert series. Obviously, it will be a huge moneymaker for the casino with fans flooding into the arena to see the songstress in action. The 33-year-old recently announced she is also doing a set of live shows in London’s Hyde Park. “The biggest paycheck will come from the live shows,” a source told OK!

“The two UK shows that went on sale last week brought in about $15 million in ticket sales before selling out in minutes,” they said. Adding, “The Vegas residency is coming and will earn her more per night money than any act in the history of Sin City.” In other words, she is set to make more money than Elton John, Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, and many others. Now, that is saying something!

“The deal is signed and she will earn well north of a $1 million per show!” they continued. Details of the residency are going to be announced in the next few weeks and it is believed she will shatter all box office records for any artist in Las Vegas to date. Also, the other television specials she is working on for the release of the album will earn her another $10 million.

If you do the math…assuming she will sell around 10 million copies of the album, she will earn an additional $30-$40 million for the work. In all, it is setting up to be a monster year for the artist. “She will make more money than any female artist in the next couple of years,” it is being said.

As you know, the singer’s first track from the new album — Easy On Me — is already a smash hit. Earlier this week, it hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and broke all streaming records in its first week on the U.K. singles chart.

It should be noted, Adele is also making huge headlines after appearing to get serious with her new boyfriend, Rich Paul. He is a sports agent, representing massive stars like Lebron James. The couple made their first public appearance together for Game 5 of the NBA finals. “I didn’t mean to go public with it. I just wanted to go to the game,” Adele told Vogue. “I just love being around him. I just love it.”

It appears the couple might be in it for the long haul after the singer explained she is already very close to her new BF! “Rich just incredibly arrived. I don’t feel anxious or nervous or frazzled. It’s quite the opposite. It’s wild.”

Bottom line, if you want to see Adele in Vegas…you might want to get your tickets fast!

