Adele Reportedly Leaves Interview After Host Admits He Hasn't Heard Her Album

Adele reportedly walked out on an Australian TV host who flew 10,000 miles to interview her as part of a $725,000 deal because he hasn’t listened to her new album.

via Page Six:

Seven Network host Matt Doran flew from Sydney to London earlier this month to interview the “Hello” singer as part of a big-money deal that included rights to Adele’s Oprah Winfrey special and two-hour comeback concert, the Daily Telegraph said.

During the sit-down, Adele asked what the “Weekend Sunrise” host thought of her new album, “30” — only for him to reportedly admit, “I haven’t listened to it.”

Offended, Adele walked out on the interview — and her label, Sony, refused to allow Seven to use it, the paper said.

It left Australia “the only market in the world not to have a one-on-one with Adele” to promote her album launch, one Seven insider told the paper.

“Seven is obviously angry about it. Matt was reprimanded … He should have done the research,” the insider said, saying the host was suspended for two weeks.

Doran told The Australian that he is “mortified and unequivocally apologetic” to Adele, insisting it was a simple mistake.

“When I sat down to interview Adele, I was totally unaware that I’d been emailed a preview of her unreleased album,” Doran said.

“I have since discovered it was sent to me as an ‘e card’ link, which I somehow missed upon landing in London.

“It was an oversight but NOT a deliberate snub. This is the most important email I have ever missed,” he said.

However, he insisted that “Adele didn’t storm out.”

“In fact, it was the polar opposite. What was meant to be 20 minutes was extended to 29 minutes,” he claimed.

Doran — who was back hosting his show this weekend — also insisted he had just been missing from the show and was not formally suspended.

“I’m utterly confounded. I’ve implored Sony to release the interview,” he said.

Doran had teased his interview with a photo with his crew in London on Nov. 4, writing, “This one is going to be pretty special …”

Meanwhile, an ABC political reporter who is also named Matt Doran prepared to get mistaken for his namesake, tweeting, “Go easy on me …”

How can you interview an artist about an album for which you have absolutely zero knowledge of?