Adele Finally Announces Rescheduled Dates For Las Vegas Residency: 'I'm Ecstatic'

Adele is ready to take on Las Vegas.

Six months after she postponed her Las Vegas residency, the singer has announced the rescheduled dates for “Weekends with Adele.”

The 32-date residency, which will take place at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, kicks off Nov. 18 and runs through March 25, 2023.

“Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them,” Adele wrote in an Instagram message Monday. “But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever! Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one. To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me. Thank you for your patience, I love you, Adele.”

Back in January, Adele took to Instagram to announce the postponement of her original run in Vegas, which was scheduled to begin on Jan. 21 and wrap in April.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” she said in a tearful video. “We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew and team are [ill] with COVID and still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show.”

She continued, “I’m gutted—I’m sorry it’s so last minute, we’ve been awake for over 30 hours trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time. I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and so sorry to everyone that traveled to get [to the show]. I’m really, really sorry.”

Earlier this month, Adele opened up about her decision to postpone the shows during an interview on BBC Radio 4.

“I thought I could pull it together and make it work and I couldn’t. I don’t think any other artist would have done what I did, and I think that is why it was such a massive, massive story,” she said. “I just had to wait it out and just grieve it, I guess, just grieve the shows and get over the guilt, but it was brutal.”

She added, “I definitely felt everyone’s disappointment and I was devastated, and I was frightened about letting them down. I’d thought I could pull it together and make it work and I couldn’t. I stand by that decision. You can’t buy me for nothing. … I’m not going to just do a show because I have to or because people are going to be let down or because we’re going to lose loads of money.”

Do you think she’ll drop a deluxe album this fall to coincide with the newly-scheduled dates? We do.