Adele Chokes Up Mid-Concert After Seeing Doctor Who Delivered Her Son [Video]

Adele wants to be a mom of two.

via: EW

The Grammy winner was performing “When We Were Young” during her Weekends with Adele residency in Las Vegas on Saturday when she suddenly paused in the middle of her performance to give a hug to the doctor who delivered her son in 2012.

A video of the encounter shared by an attendee shows Adele walking through the crowd, singing, when she abruptly can be heard saying, “Oh my God, Colin.” After embracing the doctor, she emotionally tells him and the audience, “Oh my God. This is my doctor that gave birth to my baby. I haven’t seen you in years.”

The singer was so verklempt by the encounter that she apologized to the audience, asking them if they’d complete the song for her. “Sorry. Will you sing it for me? That man delivered my baby.”

Adele, who was dressed up for Halloween during the show, also told the doctor, “I’m desperate for another baby, Colin. Bloody hell.” Adele is already mother to 11-year-old son Angelo with her ex, Simon Konecki.

During her Weekends with Adele residency, the singer has stopped her concert on several occasions. In one instance, she scolded security guards for bothering a fan.

And, back in August, the singer got emotional after helping a couple attending the concert reveal the sex of their baby. Adele appeared all too happy to oblige, carefully opening the envelope and revealing to the couple and the crowd that they are having a baby boy. She then proceeded to hug the couple before openly weeping on stage. “That was amazing. I’m so happy for you! I’m so happy for you! That’s so emotional, oh my God,” she said, before joking, “If and when I get pregnant will you do my gender reveal?”

Adele began her residency in Las Vegas on Nov. 18, 2022. The residency was initially slated to last until Nov. 4 of this year, but has since been expanded into June 2024.