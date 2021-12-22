Actress Alicia Witt's Parents Found Dead in Their Massachusetts Home: It's a 'Surreal Loss'

Alicia Witt is mourning the unexpected loss of her parents.

via People:

On Monday, Witt’s parents, Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, were found dead inside their Massachusetts home by police, according to the Associated Press.

According to the publication, the actress had not heard from her parents in several days and asked a relative to do a welfare check on them.

“After not hearing back from my parents for several days, I reached out to a cousin who lives close to my parents to check on them,” Witt said in a statement, obtained by PEOPLE. “Sadly, the outcome was unimaginable. I ask for some privacy at this time to grieve and to wrap my head around this turn of events, and this surreal loss.”

According to the Worcester Telegram and Gazette, police have yet to confirm the causes of death but said there were no signs of trauma or foul play. The deaths are not considered suspicious.

Additionally, according to the Telegram and Gazette, police said Robert and Diane had been having furnace problems and were using a space heater, but firefighters said there were no signs of carbon monoxide in the home.

A neighbor told the Gazette that the couple was rarely seen outside the home and that she believed they had been ill for some time. Additionally, the neighbor said many other neighbors had offered to help them with yard work, but the couple refused.

Alicia, who is also a Nashville-based musician and author, has appeared in numerous film productions including Dune (1984), Twin Peaks (1990), Two Week’s Notice (2002), Last Holiday (2006) and numerous Hallmark Christmas films. Her television appearances include The Walking Dead, Friday Night Lights, Orange Is the New Black, Nashville and more.

How sad — especially during the holidays. Her family is in our prayers.