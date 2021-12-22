Oh Really? Lil Jon Says Busta Rhymes Would ‘Smoke’ Jay-Z in a ‘Verzuz’ Battle

Jay-Z has caused quite a stir on social media after declaring that there’s no rapper who could go toe-to-toe with him in a Verzuz battle.

Lil Jon says he knows not only a good opponent, but someone who would actually beat him.

via Complex:

While speaking with Rob Markman on Twitter Spaces, Hov said: “No one can stand on that stage with me. It’s not a chance in hell that anyone can stand on that stage with me. You got to stand in front of the ‘Grammy Family Freestyle’ live? No one has ever even seen me perform that, you got to stand in front of that? That ain’t never going to happen.”

As Jay’s comments began circulating on social media, Lil Jon offered up the name of a rapper he believes could “smoke” Hov in a battle. “Busta will smoke Jay-Z,” he wrote in the comment section of an Instagram post covering Jigga’s remarks.

It’s safe to say Fat Joe would agree with Lil Jon. Back in September, Joey Crack revealed that artists are afraid to step into the ring with Busta because they know his catalog could embarrass theirs.

“Fat Joe is scared to do Verzuz with Busta Rhymes and so is everybody else,” Fat Joe said during an Instagram Live session at the time. “You gotta understand, sometimes you ever notice—you seen boxers and they knock everybody out? People be scared to fight those boxers.”

Fat Joe continued, “Busta Rhymes is gonna out-rap, out-perform anybody who goes up in a Verzuz with him. That’s a fact,” he continued. “Yo, Busta Rhymes nobody wanna get in there with you, man. You might have to be an honorary—they gotta give you the check for no reason.”

You sure ’bout that, Lil Jon? Yeah? Okay.