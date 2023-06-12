Actor John Amos Remains in Hospital as Elder Abuse Investigation Begins in Colorado

83-year-old Good Times actor, John Amos, has been hospitalized in Memphis, Tennessee, since May. Recent claims of elder abuse from his daughter have resulted in an investigation by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

“Mr. Amos has been a beloved member of our community for many years. He has also been an ardent supporter of our community and this sheriff’s office,” stated a press release from the organization.

“We take allegations of crimes very seriously. We can confirm that an allegation was made to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office that Mr. Amos could be a victim of a crime,” continued the release. “We are thoroughly investigating that allegation and have consulted with our partners at the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Department of Human Services. We have also been in contact with Mr. Amos and his attorney.”

Earlier this month, John’s daughter Shannon Amos shared an emotional Instagram post about her father.

“On May 14th, I would receive a distressing call: from my dad, sharing that he was hospitalized in Memphis, Tennessee, in immense pain,” she wrote. “Despite being out of the country, I arranged for help to reach him. ICU revealed his life hanging by a thread.”

Shannon continued, “The past two weeks shattered our world. My dad, a victim of elder abuse and financial exploitation. We are collaborating with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and local authorities, determined to bring the perpetrators to justice. Legal assistance is crucial to ensure their prosecution and protect my father’s future. His home, stripped bare, necessitates a safe space for his return.”

Shannon also created a GoFundMe with a $500,000 goal to support medical and legal expenses. Her allegations of elder abuse stand against an unnamed caregiver.

Surprisingly, John told TMZ the claims are inaccurate — that he’s not being abused and is unsure why Shannon started the fundraiser.

Hopefully the investigations provides some answers.