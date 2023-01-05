Accused Takeoff Killer Patrick Clark Released On $1 Million Bond [Video]

After being taken into custody last December, Patrick Clark, the accused shooter of Migos rapper Takeoff, has been released from Houston’s Harris County Jail.

via: HipHopDX

According to ABC13, Patrick Clark — the man accused of murdering the Migos rapper in Houston, Texas in November 2022 — made his bond on Wednesday (January 4).

As part of his bond agreement, Clark will have to wear an ankle monitor and remain at his parents’ home in Houston, while also avoiding contact with TakeOff’s family. He is due back in court in March.

Clark’s bond was originally set at $2 million before his legal team successfully negotiated to reduce it by half last month, claiming the figure was unconstitutional because he was unable to afford it.

His attorneys requested a further reduction to $300,000, but their motion was denied. Judge Josh Hill ruled that previous statements made by Clark in a jail phone call indicated he could pay a $1 million bail.

Clark’s attorney previously said the suspect’s family were willing to put up their home as collateral to bond him out of jail.

TakeOff (real name Kirshnik Khari Ball) was shot and killed outside a bowling alley in Houston on November 1, just weeks after the release of his and Quavo’s joint album Only Built For Infinity Links.

According to police, the 28-year-old rapper was an innocent bystander to a “lucrative” dice game involving Quavo and other men. An altercation broke out during the game, leading to multiple shots being fired.

TakeOff was pronounced dead at the scene, with an autopsy report from the Harris County Medical Examiner’s office later revealing he was killed by “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm.”

Patrick Clark, known locally in Houston as DJ Pat, was arrested and charged with the Migos hitmaker’s murder on December 2. Authorities linked him to the crime by surveillance footage showing him firing a gun and a wine bottle left at the scene containing his fingerprints.

Police also had to recreate the crime scene to confirm any ballistic evidence. “Through that we were able to deduce that Patrick Clark is the lethal shooter in the case, that’s why he’s charged with murder,” Homicide Division Sgt. Michael Burrow said.

Despite maintaining his innocence, Clark reportedly planned to flee the country after the shooting. It was revealed during a court hearing last month that the 33-year-old had applied for an expedited passport and bought plane tickets to Mexico just two days before his arrest.