Tommie Lee Alleges Paula Abdul Stole Her Sunglass Design [Video]

Tommie Lee called out Paula Abdul for stealing her idea for her sunglasses line, Kilt Frames, and launching it as her own.

In the midst of a celebrity entrepreneurship boom, singer Paula Abdul released her own line of “smart audio glasses” this week, but is now being accused of stealing a design from Love & Hip Hop alum Tommie Lee.

Lee, who previously launched her sunglass brand Kilt Frames, alleged that Abdul stole her “cat eye” sunglass idea, saying on Instagram that she’s “discouraged and heartbroken” over the situation.

“I had high hopes for this business. All of that. And to just wake up and see that, like bro that’s crazy,” she recently said on Instagram. “Down to the look of my frames. Like down to the cat eye that I speak so highly on.”

“This is crazy bro. I see this happen all the time to us. But, I never thought that for real, for real it would be me,” the influencer also stated.

Continuing to vent on social media, Lee also shared a photo of the “American Idol” judge promoting her new line. Writing on her Instagram Story, she then shared, “For this woman to steal my entire idea down to the look and everything is disgusting this always happens US i honestly can’t believe this.”

Adding that she feels “discouraged and heartbroken,” the 38-year-old continued, “It’s not fair and it really make me want to say f**k it and go back to the old me.”

According to Venture Beat, the “Straight Up” singer’s new brand is called IdolEyes. The products allow users to answer phone calls, listen to music/podcasts, and can also connect to Bluetooth.

Working with 1 of 1 Custom, Abdul launched the brand this past Wednesday. Per Kilt Frame’s website, Lee also collaborated with the tech company to release two pairs of audio sunglasses titled “Night Out” and “Sunny Brunchers.”

Abdul has yet to respond to the accusation.