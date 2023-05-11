ABC News Taps Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan as New Hosts of ‘GMA3’ Following Amy Robach and TJ Holmes' Departure

ABC News president Kim Godwin announced Thursday that ‘GMA 3’ will be led by anchors Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan, joining Dr. Jen Ashton, the chief medical correspondent for ABC News, who has been a fixture on the hour for the past three years.

DeMarco and Eva were both tapped to fill in after TJ Holmes and Amy Robach parted ways with ‘GMA’ in the wake of their affair scandal.

via THR:

A former correspondent and anchor for CBS News and some of its local stations, Morgan joined ABC News in December 2022 as a Los Angeles-based correspondent. Pilgrim joined ABC News in 2015, and had been a correspondent and anchor for GMA‘s weekend edition.

Gio Benitez, ABC’s transportation correspondent, will join GMA‘s weekend edition as its new co-anchor, anchoring alongside Whit Johnson and Janai Norman.

“I am incredibly proud of the reporting Eva, DeMarco and Gio have brought to ABC News,” Godwin wrote in a memo to staff Thursday. “They join their colleagues Whit, Janai, and Dr. Jen whose steadfast commitment to bold, straightforward journalism has been integral to their respective programs’ success.”

GMA3 had been without a permanent anchor team since December, when T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were pulled from anchoring duties after a tabloid revealed that they were in a personal relationship. Robach and Holmes exited ABC News a month later, with a spokesperson saying the decision was “best for everyone.”

GMA3 began in 2018 as GMA Day, an afternoon spinoff of Good Morning America hosted by Michael Strahan and Sara Haines. It was rebranded multiple times since then, taking the format GMA3: What You Need to Know amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. It was at that time that Ashton became a near-daily fixture on the program.

Congrats to everyone on the new gigs!