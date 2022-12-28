ABC Is Facing Harsh Backlash After Mistakenly Paying Tribute To Late Migos Member Takeoff With A Photo Of Quavo

While recapping the events of the past year last night (December 28), producers of ABC’s The Year: 2022 made a rather embarrassing mistake.

ABC has apologized after paying tribute to the wrong Migos member during the network’s annual “The Year: 2022” news special — though it did little to quell online criticism.

The program, which aired Monday, Dec. 26, was hosted by veteran journalist Robin Roberts and offered viewers a recap of the year’s biggest moments in news, music, politics and pop culture.

An “In Memoriam” segment honoring notable figures who died this year featured Takeoff, a Georgia native and one-third of the Grammy-nominated rap group Migos.

Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was fatally shot during a party at a Houston bowling alley in November. He was 28 years old.

The rapper’s name appeared among several prominent entertainers who passed away — but featured a photo of bandmate and uncle, Quavo, who is alive.

On Tuesday, ABC News Studios apologized for the “unfortunate error” and said that it had been fixed. However, several viewers had already voiced outrage over the photo flub on social media.

