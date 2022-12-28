Tristan Thompson Joins Daughter True for Sweet Dance Video: 'Anything for My Baby Girl'

Tristan Thompson is showing off his dance moves with his favorite little lady.

via: Page Six

The NBA player, 31, and the 4-year-old busted a move to the “Sing 2” version of Shawn Mendes’ hit song “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” — in what appeared to be Kardashian’s kitchen.

Thompson even sang along to some of the lyrics before lifting up True and rotating her around his body.

“When my princess asks if daddy can dance…anything for my baby girl,” he captioned the Instagram post.

While some of Thompson’s followers found the video “adorable,” others couldn’t help but troll the notoriously unfaithful athlete, who has four children with three women.

“I liiiive,” Malika Haqq, Kardashian’s best friend, commented.

“Love,” Kevin Love, Thompson’s former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate, added.

“Don’t get me wrong she’s adorable but I will never say anything good about him until I see him being a father to all of his children he can’t just pick and choose,” one user wrote.

“Anything for your baby girl besides being faithful to her mom,” another commented.

Despite seemingly filming the video in Kardashian’s home, Thompson was MIA in photos his ex posted with their two kids at the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve party on Saturday.