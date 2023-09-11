Abby Lee Miller Under Fire for Saying She's 'Still' Attracted to 'High School Football Players' [Video]

Abby Lee Miller went on a bizarre tangent in an interview that’s put her back in the crosshairs online.

The former Dance Moms star has been called out for seemingly declaring her attraction to “high school football players” during an appearance on Sofia Franklyn’s Sofia with an F podcast.

The moment in question occurred as Miller, 57, spoke with Franklyn, 31, about Tom Cruise’s famous white chocolate-coconut Bundt cake from Doan’s Bakery. After this, Miller asked Franklyn if she’d seen Cruise’s 1983 film All the Right Moves, which she noted featured the Oscar nominee as “a high school football player.”

“Oh, that’s my downfall. I like the high school football players,” Miller continued. “I still like them.”

As Franklyn noted how she likes the adult “coaches,” Miller doubled down and said: “Not one that used to be in high school but one that is.” Franklyn then closed out the podcast episode immediately after that revelation.

A representative for Miller did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In the aftermath of her comments, TikTok user Bites of Chaos said in a reaction video that Miller likely doesn’t “understand how people are going to take her answer.” Commenters expressed their disdain, with one noting they were unsure “if there’s another way to take that answer” while another user said she “made herself very clear.”

“That fact that she went back and clarified is crazy,” another commenter said as another person wrote, “EXCUSE ME?!”

Coming to her defense, one user wrote, “Y’all I think she meant not one that used to be a football player in [high school] but one that is a football payer (I hope).”

Miller worked with children of all ages at her famed Abby Lee Dance Company, which was featured on Lifetime’s Dance Moms. Some of her notable students included Maddie Ziegler, Kenzie Ziegler, JoJo Siwa, Chloe Lukasiak and Nia Sioux.