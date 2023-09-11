Timbaland Provides Update on Verzuz: "We’re Trying to Get at Least One Good One Before the End of the Year"

Verzuz has gone MIA after some legal troubles, but Timbaland says it will soon make a return.

via: HipHopDX

In an interview with AllHipHop which dropped on Sunday (September 10), the producer promised to give the people what they want — and a lot sooner than they may think.

“Verzuz is still a baby,” he said. “It was something that was built in the pandemic that’s now a household name. Look how you saying it. Now we back open. To make it have the longevity that we need it to have, we have to reorganize the ship.”

He continued: “I believe that we’re gonna drop some good ones before the end of the year. We’re trying to get at least one good one before the end of the year to recalibrate what Verzuz is going to be in the future.”

Back in February, co-founder Swizz Beatz teased an epic return for Season 3 that will apparently be well worth the wait.

The Ruff Ryders producer explained that the infrastructure of the Verzuz platform would be evolving for 2023 and there’s a “fantastic lineup” in store for upcoming battles.

“We’ve been changing the infrastructure because when we started, it happened in the garage and then moved to a significant platform,” Swizz relayed to REVOLT. “Now, we changed the whole way we’re moving but not entirely, so people won’t feel like it’s not the same.

“We have a fantastic lineup with people they wanted to see and even battles they think wouldn’t happen. Announcements will be coming soon.”

Swizz also spoke to HipHopDX to promote The Godfather Of Harlem but touched on Verzuz returning with more producer battles as well.

“Yeah, I mean, that’s how we started it. You know, me and Tim going head-to-head and DJ Premier and RZA. You know what I’m saying? We did a bunch of those,” he said. “I mean, we definitely need to get back to a lot of different things that people won’t expect. It’s going to end up to be really crazy.”

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland merged Verzuz in a lucrative deal with Triller with which they became large shareholders in 2021. However, trouble arose when Swizz and Timbo filed a $28million lawsuit against the company in August 2022.