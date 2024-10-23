Home > NEWS

A$AP Rocky’s Felony Assault Trial Has Reportedly Been Rescheduled By A Judge

BY: Walker

Published 13 hours ago

Just like his highly anticipated Don’t Be Dumb album, ASAP Rocky’s day in court has been delayed.

A$AP Rocky born Rakim Mayers’s trial in his ongoing gun case has been rescheduled to January 21st after a pretrial conference on Tuesday. It was originally slated to begin on November 12, but Rocky’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, noted that the rapper had a scheduling conflict that day.

AllHipHop claims the reason for the shift boils down to the presiding judge taking ASAP Rocky’s performance schedule into account, specifically his upcoming set at Rolling Loud Thailand on November 22. While ASAP Rocky’s lawyer Joe Tacopina reportedly argued other reasons for the judge to consider for a postponement including the “upcoming holidays” and “issues with discovery.”

Advertisement

A$AP was first accused of firing a gun twice in the direction of Terell Ephron (formerly A$AP Relli), after an argument in Hollywood, California, in November 2021.

In January, the father of two and boyfriend to Rihanna entered a new not-guilty plea to felony gun charges, including two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

With Decision on Menendez Brothers Resentencing Days Away, DA Says They’re Not a Danger to Society

By: Walker
NEWS

Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Removed From Release Calendar

By: Walker
NEWS

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Accused of Drugging Personal Trainer, Passing Him ‘Around Like a Party Favor’ to A-Listers

By: Walker
NEWS

Report: Kim Kardashian ‘Livid’ After Allegations Over Ex Kanye West’s ‘Kinks’ Emerge in Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

By: Walker
NEWS

Jennifer Lopez’s Ex Ojani Noa Says Their Divorce Was Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ‘Fault’: ‘Let Her Tell the Truth’

By: Walker
NEWS

Cardi B Slams ‘Narcissistic’ Offset Following Split: ‘Always Going to Be a Piece of Sh*t’

By: Walker
NEWS

Fernando Valenzuela, Legendary Dodgers Pitcher Who Fueled ‘Fernandomania,’ Dead at 63

By: Walker
NEWS

Obama and Eminem Campaign for Harris in Detroit [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Report: Justin Bieber Feels Business Managers Squandered a Fortune, Considering Legal Action

By: Walker
NEWS

LeBron James Hazes His New Rookie Bronny In A Hilarious Nike Ad

By: Walker