A$AP Rocky’s Felony Assault Trial Has Reportedly Been Rescheduled By A Judge

BY: Walker Published 13 hours ago

Just like his highly anticipated Don’t Be Dumb album, ASAP Rocky’s day in court has been delayed.

A$AP Rocky born Rakim Mayers’s trial in his ongoing gun case has been rescheduled to January 21st after a pretrial conference on Tuesday. It was originally slated to begin on November 12, but Rocky’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, noted that the rapper had a scheduling conflict that day.

AllHipHop claims the reason for the shift boils down to the presiding judge taking ASAP Rocky’s performance schedule into account, specifically his upcoming set at Rolling Loud Thailand on November 22. While ASAP Rocky’s lawyer Joe Tacopina reportedly argued other reasons for the judge to consider for a postponement including the “upcoming holidays” and “issues with discovery.”

A$AP was first accused of firing a gun twice in the direction of Terell Ephron (formerly A$AP Relli), after an argument in Hollywood, California, in November 2021.

In January, the father of two and boyfriend to Rihanna entered a new not-guilty plea to felony gun charges, including two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.