A$AP Rocky Arrested at LAX After Returning from Barbados in Connection to 2021 Shooting

A$AP Rocky is in more legal trouble.
According to reports, A$AP (aka Rakim Mayers) flew into Los Angles from Barbados on a private plane and was arrested by police at the terminal.
He’s said to have been arrested for assault with a deadly weapon with a gun.
Back in November 2021, there was a shooting that took place where a victim claimed A$AP Rocky shot at them 3 or 4 times and grazed his left hand.
A$AP’s attorney, Alan Jackson, confirmed that his client had been arrested.
This is a developing story…
[via NBC News]