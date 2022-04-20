A$AP Rocky Arrested at LAX After Returning from Barbados in Connection to 2021 Shooting

A$AP Rocky is in more legal trouble.

According to reports, A$AP (aka Rakim Mayers) flew into Los Angles from Barbados on a private plane and was arrested by police at the terminal.

He’s said to have been arrested for assault with a deadly weapon with a gun.

Back in November 2021, there was a shooting that took place where a victim claimed A$AP Rocky shot at them 3 or 4 times and grazed his left hand.

A$AP’s attorney, Alan Jackson, confirmed that his client had been arrested.

This is a developing story…

[via NBC News]