Aaliyah’s Self-Titled Album Hit No. 1 On U.S. iTunes Chart One Hour After It Was Released [Photos]

September 10, 2021 8:34 PM PST

Aaliyah’s self-titled album has finally been released on streaming services and it was raking in the numbers. According to Chart Data, Aaliyah has hit number one on U.S. iTunes within an hour after being re-released.

The late singer’s self-titled album, Aaliyah, was released on streaming platforms. It reached No. 1 on the U.S. iTunes chart. Initially, it was released in 2001, one month before the “I Care 4 U” singer tragically passed away in a plane crash.

A few weeks ago, Aaliyah fans finally got to stream her music for the first time in a decade. Her music wasn’t available on any streaming platform for years after facing legal battles with her estate and label.

Her 1996 sophomore double platinum album, One In A Million, debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 chart. When it originally came out, it ranked at No. 20.

Take a listen:

Fans have hit social media to share their listening experiences and talk about how iconic Aaliyah’s music is — even decades later. Amorphous tweeted, “Aaliyah’s self-titled album continues to be groundbreaking two decades later. There is not a single album that sounds like it as a whole, not one. It stands in a class of its own sonically and conceptually.”

