Aaliyah’s Self-Titled Album Hit No. 1 On U.S. iTunes Chart One Hour After It Was Released [Photos]

Aaliyah’s self-titled album has finally been released on streaming services and it was raking in the numbers. According to Chart Data, Aaliyah has hit number one on U.S. iTunes within an hour after being re-released.

via: Hot97

The late singer’s self-titled album, Aaliyah, was released on streaming platforms. It reached No. 1 on the U.S. iTunes chart. Initially, it was released in 2001, one month before the “I Care 4 U” singer tragically passed away in a plane crash.

A few weeks ago, Aaliyah fans finally got to stream her music for the first time in a decade. Her music wasn’t available on any streaming platform for years after facing legal battles with her estate and label.

Her 1996 sophomore double platinum album, One In A Million, debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 chart. When it originally came out, it ranked at No. 20.

Take a listen:

Fans have hit social media to share their listening experiences and talk about how iconic Aaliyah’s music is — even decades later. Amorphous tweeted, “Aaliyah’s self-titled album continues to be groundbreaking two decades later. There is not a single album that sounds like it as a whole, not one. It stands in a class of its own sonically and conceptually.”

aaliyah self-titled album continues to be groundbreaking two decades later. there is not a single album that sounds like it as a whole, not one. it stands in a class of it's own sonically and conceptually. ?? — amorphous (@loneamorphous) September 10, 2021

I felt Aaliyah so hard when she said, "If you had let me know, I wouldn't have put on my clothes." #Aaliyah pic.twitter.com/b4QuLLJYCm — Minda Harts (@MindaHarts) September 10, 2021

I’m also thinking about beauty/fashion looks and the typography on her self-titled. They were always thinking ahead. She will be an eternal icon/blueprint. We don’t get many artists like her and we won’t have another? — Wanna (@WannasWorld) September 10, 2021

We got Victoria Monet, Normani, Chloe Bailey, Aaliyah music streamin, and Ari Lennox gave us a single! The R&B girls are HERE pic.twitter.com/30j7wdEidB — DONDA ESTA (@Ida_B_Welps) September 10, 2021

Aaliyah's #Aaliyah has reached #1 on US iTunes. — chart data (@chartdata) September 10, 2021