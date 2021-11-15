9-Year-Old Boy Trampled at Astroworld Festival Passes Away [Photo]

The 9-year-old boy who was injured at the Astroworld Festival died Sunday, according to family attorney Ben Crump.

via: Revolt

According to a statement, Ezra Blount died on Sunday (Nov. 14) after being on life support for several days.

“The Blount family is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son,” Ben Crump, who is representing the family in their lawsuit against Travis Scott and festival organizers, said in a statement.

“This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration. Ezra’s death is absolutely heartbreaking,” Crump continued. “We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family. But we stand in solidarity with the family, in grief and in prayer.”

As reported by REVOLT, Ezra attended the Houston festival with his dad, Treston Blount, who held him up on his shoulders for Scott’s headlining set. However, when the 50,000-person crowd began to surge forward, Treston was unable to breathe, causing him to lose consciousness and Ezra to fall to the ground. In their lawsuit, the boy’s family said he was “kicked, stepped on… trampled and nearly crushed to death.”

When Treston regained consciousness, he said Ezra was nowhere to be found. The family eventually located the child at a nearby hospital where he had been placed in a medically induced coma due to swelling in his brain. Doctors said Ezra also went into cardiac arrest either at the festival or on his way to the hospital and suffered damage to his lungs, liver and kidney.

Ezra’s family is now suing Scott, Live Nation Entertainment, Cactus Jack Records, Scoremore Mgmt. and more for alleged negligence, including failure to provide proper medical attention, crowd control, hiring, supervision, training and retention.

The child is now the 10th person to have died as a result of the festival. As reported, the ninth victim, 22-year-old Bharti Shahani, passed away on Wednesday (Nov. 10).

We send our condolence to the Blount family.

I am saddened to learn of Ezra’s death this evening. Our city tonight prays for his mom, dad, grandparents, other family members and classmates at this time. They will need all of our support in the months and years to come. May God give them strength. RIP Ezra. st #AstroWorld pic.twitter.com/Ankq7FMa3l — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) November 15, 2021