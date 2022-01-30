9 People Die in Major Traffic Accident in Las Vegas' [Video]

A speeding driver killed 9 people and left 6 injured after they ran a red light and plowed into multiple vehicles, police in North Las Vegas said Sunday.

ABC News reports that 15 people in total were involved in the “chaotic” car accident, according to Alexander Cuevas, North Las Vegas Police’s public information officer. He continued, “We have not seen a mass-casualty traffic collision like this before.”

Cuevas said that a Dodge Challenger was going fast, “at a high rate of speed” and even ran a red light, according to witnesses. Some cars had been shoved into a vacant lot.

Two people were taken to a local hospital, where one person passed away and the second is still in critical condition. It’s unclear whether or not the driver of the Challenger was under the influence, but the driver ended up dying as well.

“And, with that, it struck multiple vehicles and, unfortunately, it was a chaotic event,” Cuevas said. The collision was reported around 3 p.m. local time. Those who died ranged in age from young juveniles to middle-aged adults.

“Our thoughts and our prayers are with the families who are experiencing a tremendous and unnecessary loss due to a careless, senseless act,” Pamela A. Goynes-Brown, a member of the North Las Vegas City Council, said.

