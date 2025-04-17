7 LGBTQIA+ Friendly Resorts in Jamaica: What Queer Travelers Should Know

BY: Sierra Kennedy Published 20 minutes ago

Jamaica, with its pristine beaches and vibrant culture, has long been a coveted destination for travelers worldwide. However, for LGBTQIA+ individuals, the island’s historical stance on LGBTQIA+ rights has raised concerns about safety and acceptance. Despite these challenges, certain resorts have taken significant steps to create inclusive and welcoming environments for all guests.

Navigating Jamaica’s Cultural Landscape

Historically, Jamaica has been recognized for its conservative views on LGBTQIA+ matters. The Offences Against the Person Act of 1864 criminalizes consensual same-sex relations, with penalties of up to ten years imprisonment with hard labor. Although enforcement of this law has been inconsistent, its existence has contributed to societal stigmatization and discrimination against LGBTQIA+ individuals. In 2006, Time magazine labeled Jamaica “the most homophobic place on Earth,” highlighting the challenges faced by the community.

Public opinion has mirrored these legal frameworks. A 2016 poll indicated that 88% of Jamaicans disapproved of homosexuality. Such societal attitudes have, at times, manifested in acts of violence and discrimination against LGBTQIA+ individuals.

Evolving Perspectives and Legal Developments

In recent years, there have been incremental shifts towards greater inclusivity. Activists and organizations have been vocal in advocating for LGBTQIA+ rights, leading to increased awareness and dialogue. In February 2021, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights recommended that Jamaica repeal its anti-sodomy laws, emphasizing the need to protect the rights of LGBTQIA+ individuals.

While these recommendations have not yet translated into legislative changes, they signify a growing recognition of LGBTQIA+ rights on the international stage. Additionally, certain sectors within Jamaica, particularly in the tourism industry, have acknowledged the importance of creating inclusive spaces for all visitors.

LGBTQIA+-Friendly Resorts in Jamaica

For LGBTQIA+ travelers seeking a welcoming environment, there are several resorts in Jamaica that have made concerted efforts to ensure inclusivity. Here are some of our favorites.

1. Sandals Montego Bay

As a pioneer in all-inclusive luxury, Sandals has revised its policies to welcome same-sex couples. The Montego Bay location offers private beaches and a range of amenities tailored for couples.

2. Couples Tower Isle

Located in Ocho Rios, this adults-only resort emphasizes romance and relaxation. Couples Tower Isle has been recognized for its inclusive approach, ensuring all couples feel celebrated.

3. Geejam Hotel

Nestled in Port Antonio, Geejam combines luxury with a boutique experience. Known for its eclectic clientele, the hotel promotes a culture of acceptance and creativity.

4. The Caves

Situated in Negril, The Caves offers a unique, intimate setting. With its personalized service and commitment to privacy, it has become a favorite among LGBTQIA+ travelers.

5. Grand Palladium Lady Hamilton Resort & Spa

Located in Lucea, this expansive resort provides a range of activities and entertainment options. The management has expressed a commitment to inclusivity, ensuring all guests feel welcome.

6. Jamaica Inn

A boutique hotel in Ocho Rios, Jamaica Inn offers a serene environment. The staff is trained to provide respectful and personalized service to all guests, regardless of orientation.

7. Secrets Wild Orchid Montego Bay

This adults-only resort emphasizes luxury and discretion. With a private beach and numerous amenities, it caters to couples seeking a romantic getaway.

Considerations for LGBTQIA+ Travelers

While these resorts have taken steps towards inclusivity, it’s essential for LGBTQIA+ travelers to exercise caution. Here are some tips to keep in mind.

Research Thoroughly : Prior to booking, reach out to resorts directly to inquire about their inclusivity policies and any specific accommodations. You can also follow travel influencers and read reviews from LGBTQIA+ travel groups like B.A.G Travel.

Stay Within Resort Premises : Many resorts offer comprehensive amenities. Limiting excursions to resort-sponsored activities can enhance safety.

Stay Updated on Local Laws : Familiarize yourself with Jamaican laws related to LGBTQIA+ matters to ensure compliance and safety.

Like other countries, Jamaica’s journey towards LGBTQIA+ inclusivity is ongoing. While challenges persist, the proactive efforts of certain resorts and the resilience of the LGBTQIA+ community offer hope for a more inclusive future. Travelers are encouraged to remain informed, exercise discretion, and support establishments that prioritize equality and acceptance.

Have you stayed at an LGBTQIA+-friendly resort in Jamaica or elsewhere in the Caribbean? Share your experience in the comments — we want all the travel tea!