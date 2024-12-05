50 Cent’s Own Roku Channel Is Launching Soon And It’ll Have So Many Action Movies

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

This summer, it was revealed that 50 Cent is creating his own FAST (free advertising-supported streaming television) channel in partnership with Lionsgate. Now, we know a little more about it: the 50 Cent Action Channel is set to launch on December 10 on The Roku Channel.

It will feature 50 Cent’s personal favorite films and TV series drawn from Lionsgate’s library of 20,000-plus titles, including “The Expendables,” “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” “Rambo” and a handful of movies starring the rapper himself. The 50 Cent Action Channel will also run episodes of “Power,” the drama series executive produced by 50 Cent that spawned the Power Universe.

The channel will also connect its programming to 50 Cent’s music, including a heist-themed stunt tied to his landmark album “Get Rich or Die Tryin’,” with films like “Empire State,” “Reservoir Dogs” and “Man on a Ledge” — as well as a female-led action stunt based on his album “I Like the Way She Do It,” featuring “Kill Bill: Volume 1” and “Kill Bill: Volume 2,” “The Protégé” and “Haywire.”

“Roku’s reach and success in the free TV space make them the perfect launch partner for 50 Cent Action. My channel created in partnership with Lionsgate will deliver exactly what my audience loves to watch all in one place. We’ll be number one in no time,” said Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson in a statement.

Jennifer Vaux, vice president of content acquisition and programming at Roku, added: “We’re excited to collaborate with our longstanding partner Lionsgate and Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson on this innovative channel. 50 is one of the biggest stars in the world with a massive audience and an unmatched impact in the content space. Viewers are going to love this fun, unique way to explore Lionsgate’s awesome lineup of action programming, as well as behind the scenes content from 50 Cent.”

