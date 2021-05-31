50 Cent's GF Cuban Link Apologizes To Vivica A. Fox: "I Take The Blame" [Photos + Video]

After a week of going back and forth with Vivica A. Fox, Cuban Link is waving the white flag.

It started when Vivica appeared on VladTV, where she opened up about meeting Fif. “The love that I had for him, and still to this day, will always—he was the love of my life,” said Vivica. “I will admit that without any reservations. He will always have a special place in my heart. But the reason that the relationship ended is because we went way too public, way too fast.”

Cuban Link, hopped in The Shade Room comments and sparked a brief back and forth with Fox.

It seems confusion came into play because different sections of their interview being uploaded on different days and, thus, people didn’t get the full story right

Cuban Link would go back to Instagram and issue an apology for her role in the exchange.

“Humorous comment. Bad timing that’s all,” wrote Cuban Link on Vivica’s post. “Now with knowing all of the information, it’s no so funny! I take the blame for the all the commotion! I apologize.”

We are just glad it’s over.