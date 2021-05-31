Blac Chyna Calls Out Kardashians: ‘All Of Them Are Baby Mamas’ [Photo]

Blac Chyna decided to call out the double standard for how society treats her ex-Rob Kardashian’s sisters.

via: Complex

The model, entrepreneur, and former partner of Rob Kardashian hopped on Instagram Stories to call out the Kardashian sisters over the weekend. Reposting a video of Khloé, Kourtney, Kim, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, Chyna wrote that “If they were black, they’ll say it’s Ghetto BUT ALL OF THEM ARE BABY MAMAs,” alongside a thinking emoji.

All of the sisters have had kids except for Kendall. Kim has four kids, Kourtney has three, Khloé has one baby, and Kylie parents her daughter Stormi alongside father Travis Scott.

Chyna’s post seemed to be unprovoked, however, it comes several months after a Los Angeles Superior Court judge denied the Kardashians’ motion to dismiss a lawsuit she filed back in 2017. In it, Chyna claims the family worked to cancel her spin-off series Rob & Chyna and argues that they used their “power and influence over the E! network to kill the second season.” The defense argues that the family didn’t have any sway in that decision. The trial is set to begin in November of 2021.

“Blac Chyna will seek millions in compensatory and punitive damages from Kris, Kim, Khloé, and Kylie for defamation, intentional interference with contract, and intentional interference with prospective economic advantage,” Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani told Us Weekly. “Chyna is ‘beyond thrilled’ that she will have her day in court.”

Angela ain’t wrong.