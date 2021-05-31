Jay-Z's Fear Not To Be Able To Save Daughter Blue Inspired Him To Learn Swimming [Video]

Jay-Z did not jump into fatherhood unprepared.

via: AceShowbiz

In a new interview, the rapper husband of Beyonce Knowles admitted that he only learned swimming after the birth of Blue Ivy since he feared that he would not be able to save his daughter.

In the first episode of the latest season of LeBron James’ show “The Shop: Uninterrupted”, the 51-year-old revealed, “I didn’t learn how to swim until Blue was born.” On the reason why, he elaborated further, “There goes everything you need to know. This is a metaphor for our relationship. If she ever fell in the water and I couldn’t get her, I couldn’t even fathom that thought. I gotta learn how to swim. That’s it. That was the beginning of our relationship.”

Jay Z explaining how Blue made him wanna learn how to swim. That’s real as a Father ?pic.twitter.com/7cWAORPiCX — THAT DUDE ? (@OmilloDior) May 29, 2021

When asked about what it’s like being a father by WNBA star Nneka Ogwumike, Jay-Z went on to admit, “It’s amazing. It’s a very grounding thing.” Elsewhere in the interview, the “Empire State of Mind” hitmaker also discussed how his eldest daughter reacted to his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination in February.

“I got the announcement [about the Hall of Fame], I was taking Blue to school, I was like, ‘This ain’t no celebration,’ ” he hilariously recalled how his 9-year-old daughter did not give the reaction he was hoping for. “She walked away, I was like, ‘Yo, give me a kiss I’m in the Hall of Fame!’ She’s like ‘Bye, dad.’ ”

Back in April, the father of three discussed his children’s future in a rare interview about parenthood with The Sunday Times. At the time, the music mogul stated that he believes being a parent means providing “a loving environment” for the children, pointing out that parents “are just guides.”

“[The goal is to] just make sure we provide a loving environment, be very attentive to who they want to be,” the hip-hop veteran explained. “It’s easy for us, as human beings, to want our children to do certain things, but we have no idea. We’re just guides.”

Jay-Z then continued, “Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs, you know? What if my child doesn’t want to be in music or sports?” He went on to say, “I have no idea, right? But as long as your child feels supported, and feels loved, I think anything is possible.”

Aside from daughter Blue, Jay-Z shares 3-year-old twins Sir and Rumi with wife Beyonce.

The full episode of Jay-Z on “The Shop: Uninterrupted” is streaming now on HBO Max.