50 Cent Weighs In on Will Smith’s Oscars Ban: ‘This Is Too Harsh’ [Photos]

50 Cent isn’t happy with the Motion Picture Academy’s decision to ban Will Smith from attending the Oscars for the next 10 years as discipline for slapping Chris Rock at last month’s ceremony.

via: Hot97

Starting April 8, 2022, per the Academy, “Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards.” The move comes after Will slapped Chris Rock during the show. 50 Cent chimed in, and said, “Got Damn they doing Will dirty, This is too harsh so he cant come back till he 63 years old. and the law suit ain’t even hit yet. SMH.” Take a look:

?Got Damn they doing Will dirty, This is too harsh so he cant come back till he 63 years old. ????and the law suit ain’t even hit yet. SMH #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/llMjL57FOb — 50cent (@50cent) April 8, 2022

50 seemingly shared advice to Will via IG. Fif told Will to look forward to the NAACP awards in another social media post. In the caption, 50 said, “NAACP awards are all that really matter any way @willsmith fvck it.”

Shortly after the Academy’s announcement, Smith issued a brief statement of his own, saying, “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision.”

The 53-year-old actor will not be stripped of his Best Actor award, and he will remain eligible for future Academy Awards nominations.

The Academy bans Will Smith from attending the Oscars and any other Academy events for 10 years: pic.twitter.com/hoIuHnVpjD — Clarissa-Jan Lim (@clarissajanlim) April 8, 2022