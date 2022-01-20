50 Cent Still Trolling Teairra Mari Over Unpaid Legal Debt [Photos]

50 Cent is always one to get the last word.

via: Complex

Fif took to Instagram, where he posted an old photo of Mari at a press conference with her lawyer, alongside the caption, “Remember this, Smh she better give me my money. before it start to feel like she went to college and her student loans catching up with her.”

We’re now going into year four of the legal battle between the two, which began when Mari filed a revenge porn lawsuit against 50 for sharing a clip from a viral sex tape starring her.

She ended up losing and Fif was awarded a $30,000 judgment, which grew to $37K due to additional legal fees.

50 Cent was awarded the money back in January 2019 and Teairra Mari evidently still hasn’t paid him, with the rapper resorting to trolling her fairly consistently over the years.

In May 2019, she appeared on the Breakfast Club, where she was asked if she’s ever tried to reach out to 50.

“No, for what?” she said. “Y’all know Curtis a mess…he makes me laugh. He tickles me…he’s very hilarious. He’s actually been bringing out some of my funny side.”

According to Radar, a Los Angeles Superior Court also judge granted 50 Cent’s 2021 motion where he demanded she is sanctioned. A judge then tacked on another $6,000 in fees to be paid from Mari, bringing her grand total to $43,000.