50 Cent Slams Biden’s Tax Hike, Says He’ll be Moving to Texas [Video]

50 Cent made it clear during the last election that he was a fiscal conservative. Now, the rapper-turned producer is threatening to move to Texas to get away from President Joe Biden‘s tax hikes.

via: Revolt

During an appearance on “The Beat With Ari Melber” on Thursday (Sept. 23), the “Candy Shop” emcee spoke out about the plan and how it drastically affects his salary as a New York resident. “His tax plan — I didn’t realize I would be paying 62 percent of my income back to the IRS,” he said. “So, that does change a lot. New York City will change dramatically. Like, they are going to end up moving to different territories. You look at Silicon Valley, it is now in Austin, Texas.”

50 then indicated that people were going to start moving in order to keep the money that they made. “So, you’ll start to see people moving from these places to new places that make sense for them to hold on to just what they are earning,” he added. “Not to have it just taken from them by the government.”

The Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ rapper then told Melber that he was planning to leave New York. “I’ll move, Ari,” he said. “I’m going to Texas. I’ve got my cowboy hat and everything. Everything is bigger in Texas. Really beautiful people, nice people in Texas.”

As REVOLT previously reported, 50 also spoke out about the tax hike during the 2020 Presidential Election. Biden’s plan even caused the Queens rapper to endorse Donald Trump for president. “WHAT THE FUCK! (VOTE For TRUMP) I’M OUT,” he wrote in a post. “FUCK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like Black people. 62%? Are you out of ya fucking mind?”

He later doubled-down on the endorsement, writing, “I don’t want to be 20 Cent. 62% is a very, very, bad idea. I don’t like it!”

Biden’s tax plan is federal, so I’m not sure what moving to Texas is supposed to do. But you can watch the full interview below.