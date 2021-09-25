JT Addresses Lil Uzi Vert Pregnancy Rumors [Photo + Video]

Her romance with Lil Uzi Vert has been a hot topic for some time, but recently, JT faced rumors that she is with child. JT remained relatively quiet when it came to addressing the internet discussions about her womb, but she resurfaced on Friday (September 24) to lay the rumors to rest.

via: Rap-Up

Earlier in the month, one half of City Girls sparked rumors of her pregnancy after she posted a selfie wearing a bracelet. Upon closer inspection, eagle-eyed fans matched it to an anti-nausea wristband that is commonly used to treat morning sickness during pregnancy.

The photo sparked a frenzy as social media speculated that she and boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert were expecting a baby, even joking that a “Lil Lil Uzi” was on the way. Others also pointed to her appearance during recent performances as further proof that she was pregnant.

To add to the speculation, Uzi posted a video of his girlfriend and covered her belly with a heart-eyed emoji.

But despite the rumors, JT is not going to be a mom just yet. After keeping quiet on the matter, she spoke out by reposting Uzi’s video on Instagram.

“It’s getting weird!!!! I told [Uzi] put an emoji there because my pants were dirty but I still liked the video I shouldn’t even have to constantly tell a bunch of strangers I’m not hiding shit!!!! I’m not pregnant now leave me the hell alone!” she wrote in the since-deleted post.

She had more to say on Twitter, slamming those who thought they had uncovered her secret.

“Bitches can’t even use emojis no more! I let y’all rock cause on some serious shit if I was pregnant what y’all gone do? Nothing! As a women half y’all hoes need to go educate y’all self,” she said. “nausea not only caused by pregnancy! & the way I control my nausea shouldn’t be y’all business! Right had me feeling weird about my body I think I’m fine mf’s calling me pregnant.”

JT and Uzi have been dating for around a year. Last month, they sparked breakup rumors after they unfollowed each other on social media.

Well that’s cleared up.