NEWS

50 Cent Shrugs Off Negative Review of Las Vegas Residency

BY: Walker

Published 4 hours ago

50 Cent is unbothered by the recent poor review of his Las Vegas residency.

During a recent residency show, Fif addressed the negative comments in a joking manner, first mentioning the critique that the show’s audio was bad.

“You was supposed to say 50 you keep doing this shit,” he said, doing his signature hand raising and lowering motion that he had done for practically every song in the show.

As the crowd laughed, Fif went on about what he chooses to do on stage.

“What you thought, I’m gonna be out here rollerblading like Usher?” he asked. “I seen some shit, Chris Brown was flying in Africa. I don’t have records that require me to fly in Africa.”

With everyone roaring for him to continue, Fif decided to go back to his signature motion and asked the crowd if they would do it with him.

“If y’all not tired, let me see y’all put your hands up one for me,” he said.

Fif’s comments came days after Jennifer Gay, who posts Vegas travel tips for her 1 million Instagram followers, expressed her disappointment with one of his recent residency shows.

“50 Cent’s Las Vegas residency might be the worst show that’s ever come to Vegas,” she said in a voiceover to her video review that was shared on Instagram. “The theater was mostly full and people seemed to be excited about it, but take a minute to listen and then I’ll share why I thought it was terrible.

“The sound in the theater was terrible, and the hype men were louder than him for the entire show,” she continued. “He spoke once only to say he was doing six shows and then he was done. He performed 84 minutes and then walked off stage. It really felt like he didn’t want to be there. These were not cheap seats.”

Ja Rule immediately hopped on the chance to clown Fif for the review, reposting it on X with the message, “Not the worst…” and laughing emojis. He also agreed with someone that his music aged better than his rival’s.

