50 Cent Seemingly Fires Back At Nick Cannon’s “Fat” Comments [Photo]

50 Cent has seemingly fired back at Nick Cannon‘s “fat” jab.

via: Vibe

Fif captioned the post with a more explicit message to people like Cannon, who are discussing the Queens emcee for their “campaign.” “If your marketing campaign is say something about 50. You’re not going to make it, have a nice day,” he typed, before plugging his upcoming tour.

The back and forth began when Nick offered a joke at the Power creator’s expense on his Daily Cannon Show podcast. Nick Cannon asserted that 50 Cent gained weight as the Daily Cannon cast discussed Vivica A. Fox, who revealed she would date Fif again if given a chance.

Cannon then joked that the actress was pondering of Curtis Jackson from “15 years ago” and not his 2023 appearance. “You can, like, fantasize about Fif from 15 years ago,” he quipped. “That’s a different Fif than this fat ni**a that’s walking around now… I guarantee you, 50 Cent will come on this show.”

After his co-hosts stated they would still date the legendary rapper, the opinionated figure doubled down on his claims that Fif put on some pounds.

He continued, “And Imma play this clip about both of y’all saying y’all wanna f**k him. He is fat! He look like he got a pack of hot dogs in the back of his neck. You lookin’ at them pictures from Get Rich or Die Tryin’, now it’s get thick or die fryin’!”

Fif isn’t falling for Nick’s attempt to make a moment.