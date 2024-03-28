50 Cent Reacts to Ex Daphne Joy being Named as an Alleged Sex Worker in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Lawsuit | lovebscott.com

50 Cent’s ex Daphne Joy, with whom he shares son Sire, has reportedly been named in one of the sexual assault lawsuits against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

via: Page Six

50 Cent reacted to learning his ex Daphne Joy was named as one of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ alleged sex workers in a $30 million federal lawsuit filed by Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones in February.

“I didn’t know you was a sex worker, you little sex worker.LOL,” 50 Cent, 48, wrote on Instagram Wednesday alongside two photos of himself smoking a cigar in the rain. “Yo this s–t is a movie.”

The “In Da Club” rapper also shared a screenshot of a news report discussing the Bad Boy Records founder’s alleged hidden cameras that filmed unsuspecting guests at his “freak-off parties” and added, “Smh this is gonna be so good, what you want to bet I’m a get these tapes. I’ll pay top dollar for them , you been over there? I don’t go to puffy party’s [sic].”

Jones’ bombshell lawsuit, in which he accused Combs, 54, of sexual assault, claimed Joy was one of three women Combs “bragged about” paying a “monthly stipend” for their sex work.

Combs and his team adamantly denied all of the producer’s allegations, with his then-attorney, Shawn Holley, telling Page Six that “Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar” who is after money.

“His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines,” Holley further said.

Combs’ alleged drug mule, who was also named by Jones, was also purportedly responsible for negotiating the sex workers’ fees. He was arrested in Miami on Monday as federal agents intercepted Combs’ jet.

The OnlyFans model appeared to address her involvement by sharing two Instagram Story videos of gorgeous scenery and writing, “Thank you God for your love.”

Joy dated 50 Cent for one year beginning in 2011, and they welcomed son Sire in September 2012.