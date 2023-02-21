50 Cent Reaches Settlement With the Shade Room in Case Over Allegedly False Penis Enhancement Claims

Another win for Fif.

via: Complex

A settlement has been reached between 50 Cent and the Shade Room in connection with a lawsuit focused on allegedly false penis enlargement claims.

As previously reported, 50 addressed the suit in question back in November when it was revealed that a July start date had been set for a trial in the case. “Yeah my d*ck is a BIG DEAL,” 50 said at the time.

Fans will recall that the crux of the case is a photo of 50 that was allegedly used by plastic surgeon Angela Kogan and her company. Shortly after news of a trial start date started making the rounds, it was further reported that Kogan’s legal team had attempted to instead blame the Shade Room for having shared the photo, all while 50 argued this was a matter of right of publicity.

Now, as first reported by Los Angeles Magazine reporter Meghann Cuniff, the Shade Room aspect of the case has been settled. In court documents, it’s noted that 50 “has reached an agreement to settle” with the Shade Room. This development, notably, does not have any immediate impact on other defendants named in the case.

In other rap-related legal news out of Florida, 50 Cent has settled his claims against @TheShadeRoom in his lawsuit against a plastic surgeon who implied he had penis enlargement surgery. Email notice of settlement just received. All other defendants remain. pic.twitter.com/r0oIotGCEh — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) February 21, 2023

Complex has reached out to 50 Cent’s publicist and legal rep for comment.

This story may be updated.