50 Cent Pulls ‘A Moment in Time:The Massacre’ Series From Starz Because Working With Network Is a ‘Waste of Time and Money’

50 is taking his new series ‘The Massacre’ from Starz over to a new network.

via Complex:

Fif took to Instagram over the weekend to reveal he’s taking his forthcoming series A Moment in Time: The Massacre, which will cover his beef with the Game around the release of his 2005 album The Massacre, to another home.

“Hey guys I decided I don’t want to move forward with The Massacre in STARZ production slate,” 50 wrote. “It’s a waste of time and money, and it doesn’t fit the new Premium women’s mandate over there. It was a companion piece with snoops (Murder was the case) Ill find a new network better fit to tell my story Lionsgate.”

The news arrives nearly two years after Starz announced A Moment in Time: The Massacre. The series, which was to be written by Abdul Williams—who previously adapted music stories to the small screen via BET’s The New Edition Story and The Bobby Brown Story—was expected to focus on 50 and the Game’s beef, which led to the murder-for-hire plot that landed Jimmy Henchman in prison with a life sentence.

The announcement also comes just days after 50 Cent shared that Starz had pulled A Moment in Time from its production schedule.

“@SnoopDogg Murder was the case is no longer in production at STARZ,” 50 wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “I give them the alley-oop, they drop the damn ball. Anyway I hope snoop tell his story.”

The mess surrounding A Moment in Time is just the latest chapter in 50 Cent’s tumultuous relationship with Starz, which is home to several 50-helmed series including Power, Power Book II: Ghost, Book III: Raising Kanan, Book IV: Force, and Black Mafia Family.

Back in March, the hip-hop mogul took to social media to express his frustration with the network’s propensity to drag its feet on renewals, specifically its decision to delay the renewal of his latest series, Force.

“FORCE is the highest rated premier of any show on the network,” 50 wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “When they take too long to green light it, it pushes the production time line back. after tonight’s episode there are 3 left, April 10 it’s a wrap. Then 6 months till i have anything new.”

He added, “I have 4 more episodes of FORCE, then I don’t have anything airing on STARZ for six months so y’all know the vibes.”

Prior to that outburst, 50 threatened to leave Starz in previous posts on his Instagram Stories.

“This is me packing my stuff, STARZ,” he captioned a video featuring a man packing a suitcase. “Sucks, my deal is up over here I’m out. They renewed High Town, and FORCE is the highest rated show they have sitting in limbo. If I told you how much dumb shit I deal with over here, you would think they all went to school on a small yellow bus.”

It’s no secret that 50’s shows are some of the most popular over at Starz — it’ll be interesting to see if they manage to work things out.