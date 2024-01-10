50 Cent Is ‘Practicing Abstinence’ in 2024

Yesterday (Jan. 9), 50 Cent took to social media to announce that he’s taking a break from sex.

via: Billboard

The rapper revealed that he’s “practicing abstinence” this year in a new Instagram post promoting his champagne and cognac brands Le Chemin Du Roi and Branson Cognac. “My new idea is so big, I don’t have time to be distracted I’m practicing abstinence, I have been meditating and focusing on my goals,” he wrote. “I hope this New Year helps you excel to the next level.”

See his post below.

In 2023, 50 celebrated the 20th anniversary of her magnum opus Get Rich or Die Tryin’. Speaking about the 2003 set, which earned a Grammy nod for best rap album, the rapper reflected in an interview with The Rebecca Judd Show on Apple Music 1 on what he wanted two decades ago and his thoughts on one-hit wonders. “If you had asked me to make a wish in 2003, I would’ve just wish that my music was a hit. I didn’t see 20 years ahead in music like that,” he told Judd. “I’m just that at the moment for it to work.”

“And then what’s crazy is most artists, they think they’re ready before they are,” he continued. “Most good artists, they’ve thought they were ready before they actually are, but they’ve had that window of time to work that allowed them to actually become good enough. That’s why we have one-hit wonders in hip-hop culture. Because when that happens, they have that first hit and then it takes them out of the studio to go perform and to go meet all the distractions to come with being a successful artist, and then they land back in the studio without being trained to know how to create the next song. So they be stuck with that one hit.”