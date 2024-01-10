Food Network Star Darnell ‘SuperChef’ Ferguson Arrested on Burglary, Strangulation Charges

Food Network host and former Louisville restaurateur Darnell Ferguson was arrested Tuesday in connection with several charges.

via: Page Six

Ferguson is facing several charges including burglary, strangulation and terroristic threatening.

The Food Network star is also facing misdemeanor charges of assault, menacing, criminal mischief and theft-receipt of a stolen credit or debit card.

He was taken into custody in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday afternoon.

Metro Corrections booking records show Ferguson, 36, was processed at the jail at 3:55 p.m. local time.

The details surrounding his arrest are unclear, but records obtained by Page Six show a family court granted an emergency protection request against him on Jan. 2.

It is unclear whether the two cases are related.

Ferguson has an arraignment scheduled for 9 a.m. local time Wednesday, while his hearing for the protection order is set for Jan. 17.

Neither reps for the Louisville Police Department nor Ferguson immediately returned Page Six’s requests for comment.

The popular Louisville chef, who shares eight kids with his wife, Tatahda Ferguson, has been a staple on Food Network for years, and the second season of his show “SuperChef: Grudge Match” premiered in December.

He has appeared on three seasons of Guy Fieri’s “Tournament of Champions,” which sees chefs face off against each other in high-pressure situations.

He also co-hosted Season 25 of “Worst Cooks in America” with Anne Burrell.

Darnell became a well-known restaurateur after opening Superchefs and Tha Drippin’ Crab in Louisville, but both restaurants shuttered. Since the closures, he said he would be focusing on his TV career.

His website’s bio states that he “found himself on a self-destructive path, leaving him homeless, in and out of jail and unemployed for nearly a year” before he became “serious” about his passion for cooking.

“Darnell teaches kids, communities and those in need how cooking can be a positive and creative outlet by employing teens, young adults and those in need,” it reads.