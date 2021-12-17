50 Cent Has A New Starz Series Underway Called ‘Queen Nzinga’ [Photos]

50 Cent is venturing into historical drama for his next Staz series.

via: Hot97

The Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ rapper announced he has a new show underway. The title of it is Queen Nzinga. It’ll air on his home network, Starz.

Hot New Hip Hop points out the series is based in 17th century Angola. It’s described as an “African warrior drama.” Yetide Badaki (American Gods) plays the leading role. The show follows Badaki’s transformation from an innocent princess to a fearless warrior. According to Fif, “If you liked the movie 300 your gonna love this.”

The publication also points out Badaki, an executive producer, alongside Jackson, Steven S. DeKnight, and Mo Abudu.

On Starz, 50 Cent has a handful of successful shows like Power, and the spin-off’s Ghost, Raising Kanan, and Tommy Eagen’s spin-off, Force, set to air in February 2022. He also has Black Mafia Family, based on the life and actual events of two brothers, Big Meech and Southwest T.

Fif also announced a Snoop Dogg documentary is in the works. “Murder Was The Case” (reportedly a working title, will be based around Snoop’s trial for the first-degree murder of Phili Woldermariam in 1993. No release date as of yet, but it’ll air on Start. Deadline reports, the network announced it was developing A Moment in Time: The Massacre, which follows the rivalry between 50 Cent and The Game.

Fif is taking over Starz.