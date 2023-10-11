50 Cent Doubles Down On His Allegation That Diddy “Got 2Pac Killed” [Video]

50 Cent isn’t backing down from his claims that Diddy hired the fatal hit on 2Pac.

via: HotNewHipHop

50 Cent has been going pretty hard on Diddy over the last week or so. Firstly, he came out with a bizarre statement about how he would never go to a party hosted by the music mogul. “That n***a hug you from the front and the back at the same time? Fuck you talkin’ ’bout?” Fif asked. “I mean, if you into that, you into that. I’m fine with it. I’m just saying this ain’t my motherfuckin’ kind of party. I am uncomfortable. I think I belong in the girl’s bathroom.”

Subsequently, he took to Instagram with a comment about how Diddy was allegedly responsible for Tupac’s death. Overall, Diddy-2Pac conspiracies have existed for a very long time. However, it was jarring to see an artist like 50 Cent come out and espouse them. There was a bit of a fallout on social media, and fans were just confused by the whole thing. Now, it seems like the artist is doubling down. In footage that recently surfaced online, Fif continued to talk about Diddy and his belief that he was involved in 2Pac’s murder.

50 Cent says he doesn’t like Diddy cause he got 2Pac killed ? pic.twitter.com/F5mRFnr91W — Diverse Mentality (@DverseMentality) October 10, 2023

“I hate when they leave me to talk because I always say the wrong thing,” the legend said. “Last time they left me, I said something about Puffy. You saw that clip? I gotta stop doing that kinda shit. I been talking to a therapist to try to help me with the shit I been saying. It’s some crazy shit on my mind. Maybe I said that shit about Puffy because he got 2Pac killed.” For now, it is unclear as to whether or not these comments were made before his social media post, or after. Either way, Fif doubled down somewhere along the line.