50 Cent Apologizes to Madonna for Mocking Her

50 Cent has taken to social media with an apology for Madonna.

Earlier this week, 50 mocked Madonna’s photos which prompted the pop legend to call him out on social media.

She accused the rapper of being a “fake friend” among other things.

Cleary 50 got the message, because he gave Madonna an entire paragraph’s worth of regret.

Take a look:

? I must have hurt Madonna feelings,she went and dug up a old MTV photo from 03?????ok Im sorry i did not intend to hurt your feelings.I don’t benefit from this in anyway i said what i thought when i saw the picture because of where i had seen it before i hope you accept my apology pic.twitter.com/Kd0EdT5R95 — 50cent (@50cent) December 3, 2021