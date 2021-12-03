  1. Home
50 Cent Apologizes to Madonna for Mocking Her

December 03, 2021 7:37 PM PST

50 Cent has taken to social media with an apology for Madonna.

Earlier this week, 50 mocked Madonna’s photos which prompted the pop legend to call him out on social media.

She accused the rapper of being a “fake friend” among other things.

Cleary 50 got the message, because he gave Madonna an entire paragraph’s worth of regret.

Take a look:

Tags:50 CentMadonna