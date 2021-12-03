Proud Boys to Hold Appreciation Rally for Kyle Rittenhouse

The far-right Proud Boys and other right-wing militia groups plan to hold a “Kyle Rittenhouse Appreciation” event in downtown Salt Lake City on Saturday.

via: Revolt

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, the rally will take place downtown at Washington Square on Saturday (Dec. 4) from noon until 2 p.m. A flyer promoting the assembly encourages “patriots and citizens” to come to celebrate their rights to “defend your cities.” Attendees are asked to bring their firearms, banners, 2A flags, freedom flags and megaphones to the event.

As REVOLT previously reported, Rittenhouse was hit with several felony charges for fatally shooting two men and injuring a third during Jacob Blake protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer. He told authorities that he traveled from his home in Illinois to Kenosha to help business owners defend their properties during the civil unrest. He also claimed that he shot the three men with his AR-15 rifle in self-defense.

During his trial, Judge Bruce Schroeder ruled against prosecutors showing jurors how Rittenhouse was linked to the Proud Boys after photos of him with several members of the white nationalist group in a local bar surfaced on social media.

Rittenhouse was subsequently acquitted on all charges, including first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, attempted first-degree homicide and reckless endangerment.

Following the jury’s not guilty verdict, Rittenhouse spoke with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson about the trial and how he supports the Black Lives Matter movement. “This case has nothing to do with race. It never had anything to do with race. It had to do with the right to self-defense,” Rittenhouse said. “I’m not a racist person. I support the BLM movement, I support peacefully demonstrating […] The jury reached the correct verdict — self-defense is not illegal. I’m glad that everything went well. We made it through the hard part.”

Sounds about white.