50 Cent Apologizes to Everyone He's Offended: 'We Can Get More Done Together, Why We Work Against Each Other'

50 Cent is issuing an apology to…everyone.

While promoting Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi, the Power universe producer made an apologetic Instagram post on Tuesday, asking for solidarity from those he’s offended.

“Hey if I have offended you in anyway, I like to apologize. GLG GreenLightGang we can get more done together, why we work against each other,” he captioned the post with shots of himself standing against a wall.

The backsliding comes less than a week after Fifty was blasted by former G-Unit member Young Buck on Steve-O’s Wild Ride podcast regarding their past issues. Buck claimed that his contract with G-Unit was one of the reasons behind his financial issues, namely his first bankruptcy.

“I don’t know what I did to dude to make him actually wanna see me not feed my children and stuff like that,” Buck said on the podcast. “50’s his own person and stuff like that but I wouldn’t ever wish death or wanna not see him be able to feed his family.”

Later, he added, “It’s just like, you’re rich, my man. You’re still doing your thing. I love your TV show Power, you know what I mean? Why are you doing this to me? We were once brothers.”

Fifty has also gone after Diddy on Instagram for months, first alleging that the Bad Boy Records founder had involvement in 2Pac’s murder. More recently, he’s added commentary and speculation about Diddy’s sexual assault lawsuits, which began when his ex-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, sued him for rape and abuse, eventually settling for an undisclosed amount.

More recently, 50 Cent took aim at Diddy’s choice to not attend the 2024 Grammys despite nabbing his first-ever nomination. “Wait puff I think you should go,” he wrote on Instagram. “They not gonna give you no trophy LMAO get the fvck outta here.”

The rapper and business mogul is reportedly developing a documentary about Diddy, with proceeds going to “victims of sexual assault and rape.”

We’re sure he’ll be back to cussing people out by the weekend.