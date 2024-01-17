MLB Star Tim Anderson’s Wife Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 3 After He Welcomed Child Out of Wedlock

Tim Anderson is having another baby — with is wife, this time.

The MLB star’s wife, Bria Anderson, announced that she is currently expecting their third child just over a year after he welcomed a baby out of wedlock with De’jah Laneé.

Bria subtly shared the news in a video reel on Instagram Tuesday.

In the clip, the expecting mom cradled her baby bump as she posed with her sorority sisters while out celebrating Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.’s 116th Founders’ Day on Jan. 15.

Supporters of Tim and the Millennial Moms founder sent their well wishes in her Instagram comments section.

Bria’s pregnancy announcement comes a little more than a year after Tim, 30, welcomed a son named Sevn with Laneé. (The infant’s moniker is a nod to his dad’s White Sox jersey number.)

In the summer of 2022, the hairstylist announced on Instagram that she was pregnant by the former White Sox shortstop.

She shared a snap of Tim sitting next to her in the back of a car with the caption, “Baby Father ?.”

Laneé also shared photos of herself getting cozy with the two-time All-Star on several different occasions.

Bria and Laneé then exchanged words on Instagram, with the former calling the latter a “known side chick.”

Bria revealed that she and Tim were “working” on their marriage.

“In REAL life, I am a mother and a WIFE that area about my FAMILY above anything else,” she wrote on Instagram in May 2023.

“My truth is that my husband and I are working on our marriage, and I’m not interested in the internet games, I ask everyone to respect my family’s privacy.”

Tim later opened up about the infidelity on “The Pivot Podcast,” saying that his “goal was never to really play with anybody’s feelings.”

“I made a couple decisions that probably shouldn’t have been made along the way, but I’m open to dealing with them and growing with them. This is what it is. I’m willing to take whatever smoke comes with it, and I just really want to be honest,” he explained last June.

Tim and Bria tied the knot in November 2017.

They share two daughters, Peyton, 8, and Paxton, 4.

Meanwhile, Laneé is also a mom to son Denim and daughter Demi from a previous relationship.

Congrats to them!

