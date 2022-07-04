5 People Reported Dead, 16 Wounded in Shooting at Fourth of July Parade in Illinois [Photos]

At least six people were killed and approximately two dozen people were “seriously injured” Monday morning in a shooting in Chicago.

via: Complex

Chicago Sun-Times journalist Lynn Sweet, whose tweets are embedded below, was present and reports via authorities that five people were killed and 16 were wounded. Illinois State Police are still searching for the suspect, advising those in the community to shelter in place.

Local man Miles Zaremski told the newspaper, “I heard 20 to 25 shots, which were in rapid succession. So it couldn’t have been just a handgun or a shotgun.”

NBC Chicago reports gunfire erupted just after 10 a.m. CT, with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office noting the shooting took place “in the area of the Independence Day parade route.” Highland Park officials have confirmed that police recovered “evidence of a firearm” on the scene, noting that “numerous law enforcement officers” are currently searching for the suspect.

“Law enforcement agencies are searching for the suspect; evidence of a firearm has been recovered,” the city said. “Numerous law enforcement officers are responding and have secured a perimeter around downtown Highland Park. 16 people have been transferred to the hospital; 5 individuals are confirmed deceased.”

Zaremski said that after the shots at Central Avenue around Second Avenue, he saw “people in that area that got shot,” including “a woman covered with blood . . . She did not survive.” Watch footage a Sun-Times reporter captured here: https://t.co/QYjrPq1FeY — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) July 4, 2022

“It was a quiet, peaceful, lovely morning, people were enjoying the parade,” Drell said. “Within seconds, to have that peacefulness suddenly ripped apart, it’s scary. You can’t go anywhere, you can’t find peace. I think we are falling apart.” — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) July 4, 2022

Illinois State Police announced on Twitter just before 11:30 a.m. CT that the situation was still “active.”

“The Illinois State Police is currently assisting Highland Park PD with an active shoot situation that occurred at the Highland Park Parade,” police tweeted. “The public is advised to avoid the area of Central Ave and 2nd St. in Highland Park.”

The Illinois State Police is currently assisting Highland Park PD with an active shoot situation that occurred at the Highland Park Parade. The public is advised to avoid the area of Central Ave and 2nd St. in Highland Park. — IllinoisStatePolice (@ILStatePolice) July 4, 2022

Shortly after that, the city’s Facebook page shared, “Shelter in place. Highland Park Police are responding to an incident in downtown Highland Park. All 4th of July events have been canceled. Please avoid downtown Highland Park. Take shelter if in downtown HP.

Congressman Brad Schneider, who’s been the U.S. representative for Illinois’s 10th congressional district since 2017, took to Twitter Monday afternoon to send his condolences to the family’s who’ve lost loved ones in the tragic shooting.

“Hearing of loss of life and others injured,” Schneider wrote. “My condolences to the family and loved ones; my prayers for the injured and for my community; and my commitment to do everything I can to make our children, our towns, our nation safer. Enough is enough!”

Hearing of loss of life and others injured. My condolences to the family and loved ones; my prayers for the injured and for my community; and my commitment to do everything I can to make our children, our towns, our nation safer. Enough is enough! — Brad Schneider (@Schneider4IL10) July 4, 2022

Highland Park has since canceled its additional Fourth of July events, as has the nearby suburbs of Evanston and Deerfield. More information will be shared as it becomes available.