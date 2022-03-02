5 Injured in Mass Stabbing Outside New Orleans Bar on Morning of Mardi Gras: 'Shocking'

Five people were left injured following a mass stabbing at a New Orleans college bar on the morning of Mardi Gras.

via People:

According to WWL-TV and WBZ Radio, the stabbings happened when a fight broke out outside the The Boot on Broadway Street at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. The incident unfolded after a man couldn’t get into the bar and subsequently became violent, the news outlets added.

One of the people injured was a Loyola University student who worked at the bar, per the outlets.

WWL-TV added that the condition of four of the victims was not released and that the student was treated at a hospital.

Following the stabbings an email was sent to students at Loyola University and Tulane University cautioning them to avoid the area.

“The news of this violence is even more shocking on a day of such joy and community here in New Orleans,” the email read, per WWL-TV.

“Hold your loved ones close as you celebrate Mardi Gras today, watch out for each other, and be sure to appreciate the good times for the gift that they are.”

Local authorities confirm to PEOPLE that no arrests have been made at this time and an investigation is ongoing.

Both the The New Orleans Police Department and Tulane University Police have partnered up to investigate the crimes, according to WGNO-TV.

More details on the case are expected to be released as the investigation continues.

This year the Mardi Gras celebration in New Orleans, which includes parades and parties and welcomes nearly 1.5 million visitors annually, fell on Tuesday.

The man was trying to get INto the bar at 7:30 atm? We know it’s Mardi Gras, but he was clearly already down bad.