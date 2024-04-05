4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles New York City and Beyond | lovebscott.com

An earthquake struck the East Coast of the United States on Friday morning.

via: New York Times

A magnitude-4.8 earthquake shook buildings across the New York City region shortly after 10:20 a.m. Friday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The U.S.G.S. reported that the earthquake’s epicenter was in Lebanon, N.J., about 50 miles west of Manhattan. The shaking was reportedly felt in cities from Philadelphia to Boston.

Several East Coast airports issued ground stops halting air traffic in the immediate aftermath.

The New York Police Department said it had no immediate reports of damage, but sirens could be heard all over the city.

This is a developing story.