3 People Arrested in Alleged Gym Attack on Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine

Tekashi 6ix9ine should be sleeping a little easier tonight ’cause cops say they have the three men who beat the crap out of him in custody!

via: NBC News

Rafael Medina Jr., 43; Octavious Medina, 23; and Anthony Maldonado, 25, were arrested and were being booked, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Thursday night.

They are accused of assaulting and robbing the rapper, whom the office identified by his real name, Daniel Hernandez.

Jail records show that Rafael Medina and Maldonado were being held on suspicion of felony battery and robbery charges. Records were not available for Octavious Medina.

It was not clear whether they have lawyers to speak on their behalf.

The rapper, 26, was in a sauna at an LA Fitness south of West Palm Beach on March 21 when a group of people approached him and “beat him up,” his lawyer said.

“He had cuts to his face and bruises,” the lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, said in a statement.

The rapper tried to fight back, Lazzaro said, and the group is alleged to have fled after employees heard the disturbance.

Video posted on social media showed him walking through the gym with blood on his face.

The sheriff’s office said in a separate statement that deputies were alerted to the altercation and that the rapper was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In 2019, 6ix9ine pleaded guilty to multiple counts of racketeering, firearms offenses and drug trafficking. He faced 47 years behind bars but was given a reduced sentence after his testimony helped prosecutors convict two notorious gang leaders.