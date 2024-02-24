2024 SAG Awards: The Complete Winners List | lovebscott.com

The 2024 SAG Awards took place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Saturday night where Hollywood’s biggest names gathered to honor the best film and TV performances of the past year.
In case you missed the ceremony — which streamed live on Netflix — you can check out the night’s list of winners below.
FILM
Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer — **WINNER!
Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer — **WINNER!
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Outstanding Female Actor in a Leading Role
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon — **WINNER!
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Outstanding Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer — **WINNER!
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Penélope Cruz, Ferrari
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da’vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers — **WINNER!
Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One — **WINNER!
TELEVISION
Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession — **WINNER!
Outstanding Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us — **WINNER!
Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown — **WINNER!
Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear — **WINNER!
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear — **WINNER!
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Bill Hader, Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear — **WINNER!
Outstanding Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Uzo Aduba, Painkiller
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson, Lessons In Chemistry
Bel Powley, A Small Light
Ali Wong, Beef — **WINNER!
Outstanding Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm, Fargo
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Steven Yeun, Beef — **WINNER!
Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Ahsoka
Barry
Beef
The Last of Us — **WINNER!
The Mandalorian
[via ET]