2 Live Crew's Uncle Luke Blasts Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame For Latest Snub [Photo]

Uncle Luke called out the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this weekend after being left out of the organization’s 2021 class of inductees. The 2 Live Crew rapper and southern hip hop pioneer lamented about not being recognized with the prestigious honor for yet “another year” on Instagram.

via: AceShowbiz

Expressing his frustration over yet another snub, the Miami rapper wrote over the weekend, “S**t another year of not getting inducted to the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame.” Captioning the post, the 60-year-old said, “Unbelievable.”

To be able to be considered for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, an artist or act must be 25 years removed from their first recording. 2 Live Crew is definitely eligible for it as the group released their debut album” The 2 Live Crew Is What We Are” in 1986.

The 2021 class of Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame was officially announced by the organization on May 12. Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s, Carole King, Todd Rundgren and Tina Turner were among the newest inductees. “This diverse class of talented inductees reflects the Hall’s ongoing commitment to honor artists whose music created the sound of youth culture,” John Sykes, chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, shared.

While 2 Live Crew has yet to be inducted on the Hall of Fame, the group was honored with Lifetime Achievement at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards. Expressing gratitude over the award while shading the music industry, Luke wrote on Instagram at the time, “Here it is Ladies and Gentlemen my iamhiphop Lifetime Achievement Award from the Entertainment Industry that I love so much but have always been snubbed.”

He went on to say, “I Came straight home to show my son Blake but he was sleep. I’ve been waiting 35 years for this I want to thank new boss at #bet Connie Orlando Jesse Collins Debra Lee for this Honor.”

There really needs to be a Hall of Fame for Hip Hop and R&B.