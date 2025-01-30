14 U.S. Figure Skaters Among Those Killed in American Airlines Plane Crash, Including at Least 2 Teenagers

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

At least 14 members of the US Figure Skating team were on the American Airlines flight that collided mid-air with a military helicopter.

On Wednesday, Jan. 29, at around 9 p.m. local time, American Airlines flight 5342 crashed into the military aircraft over the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport after departing from Wichita, Kan., the FAA said in an initial statement to PEOPLE.

The plane was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, according to the airline. Officials said Thursday, Jan. 30, they believe there are no survivors. The U.S. Figure Skating team confirmed to PEOPLE on Thursday that several members of the governing body were onboard the aircraft at the time of the crash.

Fourteen U.S. figure skaters, including six members of The Skating Club of Boston, were onboard the American Airlines plane, CEO Doug Zeghibe announced at a press conference on Thursday, Jan. 30.

The victims from The Skating Club of Boston have been identified as two teens, Spencer Lane and Jinna Han, their mothers, Molly Lane and Jin Han, and two coaches, Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, former Russian world champions.

Lane, 16, posted a photo on his Instagram Stories of the plane’s wing before take off.

“They’re here at our facility in Norwood six, sometimes seven days a week. It’s a close, tight bond,” Zeghibe said tearfully at the press conference. “So I think for all of us, we have lost family.”

Inna Volyanskaya, 59, a former pair skater who competed for the Soviet Union, was also on the plane, according to Reuters, citing Russian news agency TASS. According to the Washington Figure Skating Club’s website, Volyanskaya was a coach for the team.

Pairs figure skating world champions Evgenia Shishkova, 52, and Vadim Naumov, 55, who won the title in 1994, were also among those onboard the plane, Reuters and The Guardian reported, citing Russian news agencies TASS and RIA.

The couple, who were married, were thought to have lived in the U.S. since at least 1998 after retiring from their competitive careers, Reuters reported. They helped to train young ice skaters.

The U.S. Figure Skating team told PEOPLE in a statement on Thursday morning, “U.S. Figure Skating can confirm that several members of our skating community were sadly aboard American Airlines Flight 5342, which collided with a helicopter yesterday evening in Washington, D.C.”

“These athletes, coaches and family members were returning home from the National Development Camp held in conjunction with the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas,” the statement added.

“We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims’ families closely in our hearts. We will continue to monitor the situation and will release more information as it becomes available,” the group concluded.

The 2025 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships had been held in the city from Jan. 20 until Jan. 26, the U.S. Figure Skating website stated.

via: People

